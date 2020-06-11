Aarya's Sikandar Kher Shares His 'Ride Of A Lifetime' Picture With Co-star Sushmita Sen

As the makers of Sushmita Sen's Aarya gears up for the show's release, the cast has been actively sharing pictures and videos on social media. Actor Sikandar Kher took to his social media on June 11 to share an adorable picture with co-star Sushmita Sen. The duo is all smiles in the picture as they pose in front of a Palace in Jaipur.

Aarya actor Sikandar Kher shares a picture with Sushmita Sen

With one hand around Sushmita Sen's shoulder, this picture is a candid click of the two. The photo seems to be a BTS from the sets of Aarya. Sikandar Kher wrote in the caption, "This surely was a ride of a lifetime! Chomu Forever ❤️ .. SUSH one of the best things about you is the way you laugh and make others laugh as well .. thank you for making this ride a comfortable one ..". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Aarya': Ram Madhvani Talks About Working With Sushmita Sen In The Crime Thriller

About Aarya

Created by Ram Madhvani, Aarya also stars Chadrachur Singh and Namit Das. The plot follows the journey of Aarya from a homemaker to a hardened criminal. The trailer introduces her as a family-oriented woman who is married to Chandrachur Singh. Her world comes to a standstill when she discovers a gun in the house and finds out that her husband is in the illegal medicine business.

ALSO READ | ‘Wonderful To See You Working With Two Of My Favourite’: Anupam Kher’s Joy Knows No Bounds As Sikandar Kher Joins The Cast Of Sooryavanshi

She threatens to divorce him and soon, someone attempts to murder him. When an investigation takes place, she realises that her husband was involved in an international drug racket and that her family is in danger. Things take a turn when Aarya decides to save her family. Ready to bare out her claws, she wipes off her tears and picks up a gun. She asserts that she is ready to go to any extent to save her family.

Aarya marks Sushmita Sen debut on a digital platform and also her comeback to acting. During the digital trailer launch of the show, she revealed that she would not respond to people on the sets unless they addressed her as Aarya. She also revealed that the director had the name picked out 9 years ago and added that she was very excited about the project. She further said that the name itself speaks volumes for the show.

ALSO READ | 'Aarya' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Binge-watch This Crime Drama; Details Inside

ALSO READ | Sushmita's 'Aarya' Trailer Starts Meme Fest On Twitter, Fans Say 'That's What Heroes Do'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.