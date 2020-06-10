'Aarya': Ram Madhvani Talks About Working With Sushmita Sen In The Crime Thriller

Neerja's filmmaker, Ram Madhvani is all set for the release of his upcoming web series titled Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role. Aarya not only marks the second innings of Sen as an actor but also marks her debut in the digital world. However, the Ram Madhvani directorial has seen years pass by before it could come to fruition, revealed the director himself, in an interview a digital news publication. During the interview, Madhvani also revealed how it was working with Sushmita Sen for the first time.

Ram Madhvani spills the beans about 'Aarya'

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani recently sat down for an interview with a news publication wherein he spilled the beans about his upcoming crime thriller web series titled Aarya. During the interview, Madhavan revealed that Aarya was initially meant to be a movie, but it was shelved a month before the shooting of the film was supposed to go on floors. He also revealed that the crime-thriller did not happen for nine years straight, but when it happened, it did quite easily.

In another interview with a daily, Madhvani spoke about working with Sushmita Sen for the first time and said that Sen is a star who was in the position of accepting or refusing the project. He further stated that when he met her and walked her through the entire process, the opportunity and the story both excited her. He also added saying that she has put faith in him because she loved his film Neerja. Furthermore, he expressed saying Sushmita Sen is a true star who has an unusual aura.

On the other hand, during the virtual trailer launch of Aarya, Sushmita Sen had expressed saying she was ready to beg for the role in Aarya after reading the web series' script and also revealed that she did workshops for the first time in her life and that was for this web series.

However, the crime-thriller Aarya marks Sen's comeback as an actor as she was last seen on screen in the Bengali film Nirbaak, which released almost five years ago, in 2015. Set to premiere on Dinsey+Hostar on June 19, the 9-episode web series also stars Sikander Kher and Chandrachud Singh in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer of 'Aarya' below:

