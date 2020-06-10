Sushmita's 'Aarya' Trailer Starts Meme Fest On Twitter, Fans Say 'That's What Heroes Do'

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, the crime thriller drama series, has been grabbing the eyeballs of fans and critics. The trailer launched recently and has been receiving applause from all nooks and corners. Ever since the trailer released, fans of Bollywood haven’t been able to stop themselves from reacting and praising the trailer and the actor.

However, fans did not just stop there. Social media has been flooded with memes about how good the trailer of Aarya is. Fans were inspired to showcase how much they enjoyed seeing Sushmita back on the big screen and how excited they are to watch the series.

Aarya web series trailer memes

Several fans posted memes where they praised the trailer of Aarya. They especially liked Sushmita Sen in the trailer who has made a comeback. They took snippets of Amrish Puri, previous co-stars of Sushmita and other actors from the Bollywood industry to show how fantastic the trailer was. Fans also expressed how they can't wait to watch the drama series. Check out a few of those memes below.

Me after watching sushmita sen in the new Aarya trailer. #Aarya pic.twitter.com/eLUbFt12lb — Peejjah🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) June 8, 2020

Me after watching Sushmita sen transforming from a housewife to a badaas Don in #Aarya's Trailer. pic.twitter.com/u32CvOmUtT — Sanjeev Kushwaha🌈 (@sanjubaba_009) June 9, 2020

There were several other fans who showed how happy they were to see Sushmita make a comeback in a promising series. Moreover, there were fans who called the actor a 'superstar' as they praised her acting performance. Check out those memes below.

When you share Aarya's trailer link on every Whatsapp group pic.twitter.com/W1Iyvjt5qi — Sneha Raj (@Sneha_2653) June 8, 2020

#Aarya's Trailer out



Me going out to tell my friends because it's too good... pic.twitter.com/OyjXeDoFCN — kashish (@tttraveller2) June 8, 2020

Me after watching the full trailer.



Only one thing I want to do the whole cast 👇🏼#Aarya pic.twitter.com/BIlxrauM31 — Adarsh Khatri (@itsAdarshKhatri) June 8, 2020

There were some more fans who expressed that they got nostalgic seeing Sushmita Sen on screen after years. Sushmita Sen was one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. However, she had taken a break from the big screen for some time and her fans surely did miss her. Check out some of those memes below.

#Aarya

Me after seeing the badass comeback of Sushmita Sen in Aarya's Trailer pic.twitter.com/wFFNyvR8y7 — Ankush jain 👌 (@thejainsaab) June 8, 2020

There were several other fans who expressed that they have fallen in love with the actor again. Fans took snippets from other movies and made memes about how they have fallen in love with Sushmita Sen. Check out some of those memes below.

The trailer of Aarya crossed 10 million views in one day and fans are intrigued to see Sushmita Sen back on the screen. Fans of Bollywood expressed how thrilled they were after seeing the power-packed trailer of Aarya and that Sushmita Sen looked promising in the series. Sushmita Sen thanked her fans for the positive response.

Sushmita Sen thanked her fans for the overwhelming response

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab of trailer of Aarya/ Disneyplus Hotstar VIP channel

