Sushmita Sen Shares The First Look Of Her Latest Series 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen hasn't featured in Hindi film in a decade. Her last film was the Anees Bazmee directorial film No Problem, after which Sushmita only featured in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak. Though the actor won't be making a comeback to the silver screen soon, she is all set to make a comeback to the entertainment industry through the digital space of web series in the latest Hotstar special Aarya. The teaser for Sushmita Sen's latest series was recently released on social media. Check it out below -

Sushmita Sen in Aarya

Sushmita Sen took to her social media recently and posted a teaser for her latest series Aarya which will be a Hotstar special. The latest teaser does not give away any details about the series but it is speculated to be a thriller series where Sushmita Sen will be playing the role of a hardened character. Aarya is both the name of the series and Sushmita Sen's titular role in it. Sushmita Sen also shared a poster of the series Aarya where Sushmita Sen can be seen in a blurry image. Check out Aarya's first look poster below -

Aarya is written and directed by Ram Madhvani who previously helmed the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja. As per reports, the series is a remake of a Dutch series titled Penoza and was announced by Hotstar as a part of their slate of Indian content under the Hotstar Specials banner. Sushmita had also previously shared that she has always been in awe of the love that knows patience and is happy that her fans were waiting for her to return to the screen even ten years after her departure. The actor has stated that she is specifically making a comeback for her fans who have loved her unconditionally throughout her period of hiatus.

Till now, no official announcement about the release of Aarya on Hotstar has been made. The series was expected to debut on the online streaming platform back on March 29, 2020. But reports suggest that the series was pushed as post-production was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. It is now being speculated that the series will debut in July 2020, but an official confirmation is yet to come.

