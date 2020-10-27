Aashram Season 2: Watch The Making Of This MX Original Crime Drama Series

Aashram is a 2020 released web series on MX Player which revolves around the story of a preacher named Baba Nirala, who has a massive amount of followers who would do anything for him. He deceives his devotees and asks them to leave all the worldly pleasures and stay connected to the Aashram and its lifestyle. The role of baba is essayed by Bobby Deol. His character later gets into the limelight for having dead bodies inside his ashram and this makes a police officer curious to know the truth. The role of the police officer has been essayed by Darshan Kumar.

Making of Aashram Season 2

The filming for the scenes of Aashram is done in a palace in Ayodhya named Raj Sadan. Originally, Raj Sadan was in a dilapidated condition. Thus, the efforts of the set design team of Prakash Jha Productions and working for almost 5 months after rebuilding it, the palace came out to become a regal palace. Take a look at the transformation of the palace and how beautifully the production team made it look like a royal building.

Maximum scenes of the show have been filmed in and around this location. A small temple-like area can be seen right outside the palace which was built by the production. It has been used for the Baba from where he can address his devotees.

Bobby Deol in Aashram season 2 will be continuing as the notorious baba. He shed light on his character, saying that it was a negative one so he enjoyed every bit of being bad. Talking about the series, Bobby Deol also added that the story is based on what is happening around the society.

Many other significant characters in the show shared their experience of working in Prakash Jha’s Aashram season 2. The cast includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, to name a few. They shared their ordeals while filming the show during the winter season. They mentioned how they had to remove their thermals while shooting the summer days in the show.

The director of Aashram season 2, Prakash Jha also mentioned that he had appointed a brilliant wrestler, Sangram Singh, to train the actors for wrestling. He choreographed all the wrestling sequences in the show. Aashram season 2 release date is on November 11, 2020, and it will stream on MX Player.

