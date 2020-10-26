Where Was 'Christmas On My Mind' Filmed? Here Are Scenic Locations Of This Hallmark Film

Quick links:
Christmas On My Mind is a classic Hallmark romantic movie. It was widely loved by the audiences because of its storyline and its filming locations. The cast of the movie included Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, Jackee Harry and Donan Benedicto.
The movie revolves around Lucy, played by Ashley Greene, who bumps her head and forgets past two years memories. She wakes up with a wedding gown in her hand and assumes that she is to get married to her long-time beau Zach, played by Andrew Walker. After meeting him, she learns that they had broken up and she is to marry someone else. If one wants to know where the movie was shot, read ahead to know more.
According to a report by Cinemaholic, the filming of Christmas On My Mind took place at Burnaby and North Vancouver in British Columbia.
This was the location where most of the filming of Christmas On My Mind took place. It is a city near Vancouver. This location is prominently seen in the movie.
At the beginning of the film, the city that Lucy lives is shown to be Burnaby. The scene where Lucy confronts Zach when she hasn’t yet realised that she has lost her memories is also shot here. When Lucy learns the truth about her memory loss, Zach takes her to her hometown in Bedford Harbour in Maine.
This is one of the locations which can be prominently identified when Lucy goes about regaining incidents and memories of her life and is roaming about the city. She enjoys Christmas as she recollects her lost memories. It is one of the most picturesque Christmas On My Mind filming location.
This is one of the locations where many films and series are shot. Being a waterfront city, it gives an impression of a foreign city. Series like Supernatural, The 100, The Flash and The X Files were shot here.
