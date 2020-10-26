Where Was 'Christmas On My Mind' Filmed? Here Are Scenic Locations Of This Hallmark Film

Christmas On My Mind is a classic Hallmark romantic movie. It was widely loved by the audiences because of its storyline and its filming locations. The cast of the movie included Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, Jackee Harry and Donan Benedicto.

The movie revolves around Lucy, played by Ashley Greene, who bumps her head and forgets past two years memories. She wakes up with a wedding gown in her hand and assumes that she is to get married to her long-time beau Zach, played by Andrew Walker. After meeting him, she learns that they had broken up and she is to marry someone else. If one wants to know where the movie was shot, read ahead to know more.

Also read | Where Is 'Restored' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Series' Filming Locations

Here is everything one news to know about Christmas On My Mind filming location

Where was Christmas On My Mind filmed?

According to a report by Cinemaholic, the filming of Christmas On My Mind took place at Burnaby and North Vancouver in British Columbia.

Also read | 'Campfire Kiss' Filming Location: Know Where The Picturesque Scenes Of The Film Were Shot

Burnaby, British Columbia

This was the location where most of the filming of Christmas On My Mind took place. It is a city near Vancouver. This location is prominently seen in the movie.

Also read | 'Saaho' Shooting Locations: Know The Picturesque Locations Of The Movie

At the beginning of the film, the city that Lucy lives is shown to be Burnaby. The scene where Lucy confronts Zach when she hasn’t yet realised that she has lost her memories is also shot here. When Lucy learns the truth about her memory loss, Zach takes her to her hometown in Bedford Harbour in Maine.

Also read | Where Was Scream Filmed? Check Out The Neve Campbell-starrer Scream Filming Locations

North Vancouver, British Columbia

This is one of the locations which can be prominently identified when Lucy goes about regaining incidents and memories of her life and is roaming about the city. She enjoys Christmas as she recollects her lost memories. It is one of the most picturesque Christmas On My Mind filming location.

This is one of the locations where many films and series are shot. Being a waterfront city, it gives an impression of a foreign city. Series like Supernatural, The 100, The Flash and The X Files were shot here.

Image Credit: @awalkk35 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.