Bobby Deol Shares Short Clip Of 'Aashram Chapter 2', Fans Express Excitement

Actor Bobby Deol has shared a snippet from the upcoming season of Aashram that is to release on November 11, 2020, on his Instagram. The first season of the show, which released in August this year, had received positive reviews from fans and critics. Take a look at the post.

Bobby Deol's post for Aashram web series

Boddy Deol took to his Instagram as he shared another snippet from the upcoming season of his Aashram web series. In the video, a graphical fire is seen then the text Aashram, Chapter 2 – The Dark Side appears followed by Deol in the background saying “Aashram ki parampara woh jo main tay karu, Adhikaar woh jo main bataaun”. The caption for the post said – “Kya #Aashram ke dusre adhyay mein bajega Baba ka jaykaara? Jaaniye November 11, 2020 ko, #AashramChapter2; @mxplayer! par #JapnaamðŸ™”.

Bobby Deol had announced the release of the second part on October 17, 2020, with his fans as he shared a video on his Instagram feed. Fans of the actor are visibly eager for the upcoming season as is evident from their comments on his posts. Here are some of the comments from Bobby Deol’s fans and friends on the post he shared today on October 22.

More about Aashram web series

The first season of Aashram made it to MXPlayer on August 28, 2020. It was Bobby Deol’s first web-series and featured him in the titular role of Kashipur wale Baba Nirala, while the cast also included Tridha Chaudhary, Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Anupriya Goenka. The first season received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. Deol’s acting was also widely appreciated. The prior season had an abrupt end which saw Baba Nirala turning into a conman.

The plot is inspired by several self-made Godmen that have risen to popularity in India and taken advantage of their followers in a number of ways. Prakash Jha who is the director and producer of the series has used the length of time that the OTT medium gives to put the focus on how the blind faith of the Indian public allows the various existing Godmen to gain popularity. The second season is expected to have a lot of twists and turns in the plot and keep the audience glued to their screens.

