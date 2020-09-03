'JL50' Trailer: Abhay Deol Is Ready For Time-travel With Pankaj Kapur In A Sci-fi Series

Abhay Deol has donned the cap of an investigation officer. The Dev D actor is starring in a brand new series titled JL50. Abhay along with Pankaj Kapur is investigating a plane crash that took place in 1984. The JL50 trailer looks every bit promising along with its star cast comprising of seasoned actors.

Abhay Deol is ready for time travel with 'JL50'

Abhay Deol has always been experimental when it comes to his roles. The actor is once again back with an interesting project titled JL50. Abhay Deol marks his first collaboration with SonyLIV for this series. JL50 is based on a sci-fi fictional story about a plane crash that took place 35 years ago and it is being investigated in 2019 by Abhay’s team.

As mentioned earlier, the show comprises of seasoned actors. Apart from Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur, JL50 also stars Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. The show has been written and directed by Shailender Vyas. JL50 will premiere on September 4, 2020, on SonyLIV.

JL50 trailer and plot

The JL50 trailer starts with a plane soaring high but soon encountering some major issues in its system due to bad weather. The plane’s pilots are seeking help from the control room as the plane is about to crash. The scene changes and Abhay Deol is hearing this recording from August 20, 1984.

Soon it is revealed that the plane flew from Kolkata 35 years and now remains from this plane have turned up in 2019. As the JL50 trailer progresses, it is also revealed that two people survived the plane crash. One of these survivors is none other than the plane's pilot who wakes up from a coma and realises that it has been 35 years since the crash.

The JL50 trailer also shows that Abhay Deol’s character is not convinced. He soon realises that many of the documents regarding the victims of the plane crash are identical but not real and thus his chase to unravel the mystery begins. As the trailer ends, it is also added that this case could have a time travel angle to it.

What works?

The JL50 trailer looks promising in every way. The storyline is also unique and seems unheard of. The background score also works well and adds mystery to the plot. The actor performances also seem convincing and hence the casting is a bonus point. The time travel angle also makes JL50 a sci-fi mystery series to watch out for.

JL50 trailer: Final Thoughts

Abhay Deol fans are in for a treat when it comes to his new series. But since the trailer suggests that a time travel angle might be involved the story needs to be handled carefully and should not turn out to be a gimmick. The show’s seasoned star cast is also plus point for the show and no wonder the trailer is trending on YouTube. It will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the show and is JL50 as convincing as its trailer.

