Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Abhay Deol’s Sassy Apology & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 21, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates, Abhay Deol’s apology & more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer questions Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the mortuary:

According to a report by Republic World, Rhea Chakraborty visited the mortuary on June 15 i.e. a day after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She reportedly went there to see Sushant’s body. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has now questioned her presence at the mortuary since there was no ‘legal status’ between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

Dilip Kumar’s brother passes away:

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother, Aslam Khan passed away today. While he tested positive for the COVID-19, he was also suffering from diabetes, ischaemic heart disease, and hypertension. This news was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-proclaimed friend to be questioned by CBI:

According to a report by Republic World, the CBI is going to question Sandip Ssingh, who claims to be Sushant's close friend. In Sandip Ssingh’s interview with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, Sandip narrated the scene of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He was reportedly at Sushant’s residence, the day Rajput passed away. This fact has also raised several suspicions.

Abhay Deol has a sassy reply for those who got offended by his previous IG post:

Recently Bollywood actor Abhay Deol slammed his own film Raanjhana for having a regressive theme. The actor’s post spoke about the wrong-doings of obsessive lovers. You can check out the post here:

Recently Abhay shared a sassy apology for those who got offended by his post. Deol said that he did not know that his haters could read. You can check out Abhay’s apology here.

Meena Kumari’s biopic:

Almighty Motion Picture will soon produce a web series based on the veteran actor Meena Kumari. The production house has acquired rights from a book titled Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari. Prabhleen Kaur, the Almighty Motion Picture producer has shared her thoughts about the same in an Instagram post. You can check out the post here:

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhay Deol’s Instagram

