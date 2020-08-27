Abhay Deol Asks To Caption His New Pic, Fans Drop Hilarious Responses

Abhay Deol recently took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself. The picture shows the actor looking at something intensely. He also added a fun caption along with his post. Many of his fans had an exciting take on the post.

Abhay Deol shares new pic

In the post shared, Abhay Deol could be spotted looking at something and thinking very deeply in his thoughts. Fans could see his face and the picture had some additional lighting focusing on his face. A lot of darkness could be spotted in the post, along with the actor’s face. Abhay Deol also added a fun caption to have on his post. He wrote in English that his fans could come up with their own captions.

Many fans commented on the post. One of the users wrote, “This is not the way to eat with Chopsticks”. While another user connected his post with a much-awaited corona vaccine and wrote, “Vaccine Kab Aayega”. The third user gave it a funny twist and wrote the lyrics of the song, “Aise na mujhe tum dekho..”. Have a look at the comments below.

Apart from this, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor recently took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to reveal his new artistic adventures. Abhay mentioned that he is all set to open a retreat centre. In the clip, he also went on to give glimpses of the new house. Apart from that, he has also announced his first-ever directorial venture.

Along with the video shared, the actor also penned a long note which talked about his project and also gave a glimpse about Zachary Crane. Abhay wrote saying that he is opening a retreat soon and the place is built for ‘art, yoga, meditation, and lifestyle-based events’. The actor further wrote, saying that he presented the short video featuring the first artist to help him lay the foundation.

On the work front

On the professional front, Abhay was last seen in PS Mithran-directorial Hero alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Sarja. Now, the actor will next be seen in Jungle Cry alongside Ross O’Hennessy and Stewart Wright. The film is based on the true story of 12 underprivileged and orphaned children at the Kalinga Institute in Odisha, India. The movie is currently in its post-production, and the makers of the film have not revealed any details about the release date.

