Abhay Deol Starrer 'JL50' Is Based On A True Story? Which Story Is 'JL50' Inspired From?

Abhay Deol starrer JL50 will premiere on SonyLiv on Friday and his fans are intrigued to see him in a sci-fi thriller. JL50 is a time-travel mystery story of a plane which disappeared in the air and reappeared after 35 years. Many people have been wondering if the series is based on a true story as there have been several incidents where planes have gone missing with no traces.

Plot of JL50

The series directed by Shailendra Vyas stars Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapoor and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Shantanu, an investigation officer, who tries to solve how a plane reappeared after 35 years. His team looks at various possibilities as to what could have happened as they listen to the black box and hear the pilots asking for assistance from the air traffic controller, 35 years ago. Shantanu gets hold of a professor of quantum physics, who had bought the ticket for JL50 but never boarded the plane. Another lead is the pilot who survived the plane crash.

Is JL50 based on a true story?

Neither in the trailer nor SonyLiv has stated anywhere that the show is based on true events. However, there is a high possibility that the show is inspired by various events and has been beaded into a fictional story. No information about any plane that went missing and reappeared after 35 years in India is readily available. Nor has any international flight faced a similar fate on Indian territory. Moreover, there is no plane that was called JL50, that ever went missing or got into a plane crash and reappeared after 35 years.

However, there have been stories about missing flights around the world that have reappeared after many years. There have been several stories about two flights that went missing and were found after 35 years. JL50 could have been inspired by stories of Santiago Flight 513 and Flight 914.

There were stories published in newspapers about how these two flights were found after 37 years of taking off. However, both the stories were debunked with evidence enough to disprove the credibility of these reports. They were seen as a work of fiction, and JL50 could have been inspired by these fictional stories.

MH370

However, there have been several planes that went missing over the years. One such mystery was around MH370 which went missing in 2014 and for almost a year, there was no sign of the plane. However, in 2015, several pieces of marine debris were found and it was confirmed that the debris was of Flight 370. The reason for its disappearance and crash is still not solid.

