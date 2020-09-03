As Shakti Kapoor Turns 68 Today; Netizens Go Into A Frenzy Praising His 'acting Calibre'

On September 3, Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned a year older. Celebrating the 68th birthday of one of the most memorable villains of Bollywood, netizens went into a frenzy. Many Twitter users came up with quirky birthday wishes for Shakti Kapoor while a few remembered his iconic performances. Scroll down to check out some of the heartwarming and hilarious wishes for the actor from the internet.

Birthday wishes for Shakti Kapoor

A fan recalled Shakti Kapoor's iconic villain character "Crime Master GoGo". Extending birthday wishes to the actor, the fan shared a picture in which the actor was seen recreating the look on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, another user gave suggestions on how all Shakti Kapoor fans are ready to rock on the actor's birthday. On the other hand, a fan stated that Kapoor is one of those actors who has set the benchmark in the Hindi film industry. Amid all the praises and wishes, a fan named a few of his popular characters such as Nandu, Kachra Seth and Rangeela, among many others.

wish u a very happy birth day ''CRIME MASTER GO GO''#ShaktiKapoor #ShaktiKapoor

Here was a duplicate crime master go go @WhoSunilGrover 😝😝😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/hrrpICt4QV — Dadul (@DADULDUTTA8) September 3, 2020

READ | Shakti Kapoor Reacts To His Hilarious Viral Video, Discloses The Reason Behind Filming It

Many many happy returns of the day #ShaktiKapoor Sir🎂🎂

Fan's Ready to Rock 🔥...pic.twitter.com/XGwpj1AVg3 — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) September 3, 2020

Sir You are a veteran actor who sets the benchmark for upcoming and promising newcomers in this industry; you have also given so many polished diamonds to this world. Happy birthday 😎😎#ShaktiKapoor#HappyBirthdayShaktiKapoor pic.twitter.com/JeW9Kn5qvg — Utkarsh Shrivastav (@shrivastavutka) September 3, 2020

READ | Shakti Kapoor Says He Will Not Let Daughter Shraddha Kapoor Resume Work Amidst Lockdown

Happy Birthday to the best Actor and Comedian #ShaktiKapoor ji.



he is knows for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films, he has featured in more than 700 films throughout his career.@RIAZtheboss @IAmSudhirMishra @BajpayeeManoj@MadhuriDixit @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/avXB89RDpo — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) September 3, 2020

Happy Birthday Shakti dada the One And only Best Person In Bollywood. In reel villian But In real A great Peron by Nature. Very Good Humanity. God Bless U Dada With Good health & Happiness #ShaktiKapoor — Sanjeev nair (@PuliMurgan) September 3, 2020

READ | Ajay Devgn Starrers That Feature Shakti Kapoor In Supporting Role; See Full List

His acting calibre cannot b measured in any scale & his comedy timing has

many varieties. I still watch his movies #Hungama #hulchul #dedanadan & laugh to the core.

HBD #ShaktiKapoor — Zabeen (@prisonedThought) September 3, 2020

READ | Shakti Kapoor Quiz: Can You Guess Crime Master Gogo's Movies By His Iconic Dialogues?

Shraddha Kapoor's wishes for Baapu Shakti

Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha also grabbed the opportunity to shower love on her father. Shraddha shared a throwback picture of Shakti, in which the latter looked dapper while sporting a green shirt teamed up with grey pants. To complete his overall look, he also opted for a stylish tinted sunglasses. Captioning the post she wrote, "Birthday Baapu! #ShaktiKapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe."

Shakti Kapoor's birthday

Shakti Kapoor has carved a niche for himself by delivering some of the most iconic characters in Bollywood. With more than 700 films in his repertoire, Shakti has managed to ticket the funny bone of the audience with his comic timing and humour. Shakti was born in a Delhi-based Punjabi family in 1952. He marked his Bollywood debut with the Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Khel Khiladi Ka, which released in 1977.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Shakti Kapoor's Old Photo Made Fans Wonder If It's 'Bruce Lee'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.