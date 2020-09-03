Kajol Marks 10th Anniversary Of 'We Are Family’, Celebrates ‘bonding, Love & Parenthood'

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol’s family drama We Are Family is celebrating its ten-year anniversary today. The We Are Family actor Kajol recently took to Instagram to mark the event. Kajol’s video featured glimpses of this film, further it also featured a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of We Are Family.

Kajol also shared her thoughts about the film in the Instagram video. She captioned the video as, “Celebrating 10 years of bonding, love & parenthood. #10YearsOfWeAreFamily

with @kareenakapoorkhan @rampal72 @aanchalmunjalofficial #DiyaSonecha #NominathGinsburg @siddharthpmalhotra @dharmamovies”.

Several fans showered their love on Kajol’s Instagram video by liking and commenting on it. While some appreciated the film in the comments section, some showered their love on Kajol. You can check out the Instagram post here.

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

More about We Are Family:

The We Are Family cast also included actors Arjun Rampal, Aanchal Munjal, Nominath Ginsberg, Diya Sonecha and several others. Kajol’s movie featured a divorced mother of three named Maya whose life changes when her ex-husband introduces his girlfriend to their children.

Further, things take an ugly turn when Kajol in We Are Family states that she is suffering from cancer. This film showcases the hardships faced by a family, whose loved one is subject to a deadly disease.

Kajol’s Instagram:

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Kajol has 10.7 million followers on Instagram.

Kajol often shares throwback pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her biographical action film, Tanhaji. She captioned the post as, “Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up!

#Throwback #DressUp #MissThis”. You can check out Kajol’s Instagram post here:

On the work front:

Kajol will soon star in the Bollywood drama Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy. This film is set to feature a direct to digital release on the streaming platform, Netflix. The film will also star actors Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy will feature three ladies from the same family. While this film is directed by Renuka Shahane, it is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Parag Desai, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra.

