What Time Does 'JL50' Release On SonyLIV? Find Details About The Upcoming Sci-fi Thriller

JL50 is soon going to release on SonyLIV with lead actors Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor. The web series boasts to be a time-travel mystery and the gripping storyline of a plane crash. The drama is presented as a web series by the SonyLIV production team.

However, the web-series is directed by Shailender Vyas. He is also at the helm of all things as he has penned the storyline as well. The sci-fi thriller is about two people found alive in a plane crash that happened recently but the origin of the crash can be traced back to 35 years ago. The story also has a mix of thriller, suspense and psychological drama. Thriller web series lovers and science fiction enthusiasts might wonder, “what time does JL50 release on SonyLIV? Read further to know.

What time does JL50 release on SonyLIV?

JL50 release time is expected to be at 12:00 am on September 4, 2020. Fans can start streaming the episodes of this time travel mystery after the said release time.

'JL50' cast and crew details

In the storyline, Abhay Deol is essaying the role of a CBI officer, who is adamant to find the reason for the sudden disappearance and the subsequent reappearance of the plane with so many people on it. JL50 on SonyLIV will tell his intricate investigation close to the two people found on the plane one of which is assayed by Pankaj Kapoor.

The two then try to decode what happened on the plane and how is it connected to a plane crash that happened 35 years ago. To much of their awe, they find time-travel as one element in the missing plane incident. However, this cannot be the reason for a law-bound investigation. JL50 cast has Abhay Deol essaying a one-of-a-kind role in this show.

Apart from Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor, JL50 on SonyLIV will also see performances from actors like Piyush Mishra, Ritika Anand, and Rajesh Sharma. The show’s website claims it to be a ‘full entertainment package’ with excellent cinematography and nerve-wracking storyline.

Catch a glimpse of 'JL50' story ahead of the release

