Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About His Role In The Series 'Paatal Lok'; Read Here

Abhishek Banerjee was recently seen in the role of Vishal Tyagi a the netherworld of the series Paatal Lok. It makes fans think that his character has no compassion at all. But in the end, he is the one that surprises the viewers the most. Abhishek Banerjee has played scene-stealer characters like Jana in Stree and has also played the roles of a likeable goof in the film Dream Girl.

His role taking a sharp turn into the dark has garnered him lots of appreciation. He managed to earn the audience’s sympathy as the victim of a flawed system. Abhishek Banerjee recently opened up about his role in the show and this is what he had to say

Abhishek Banerjee on his role as Vishal Tyagi

While speaking to a leading daily, he expressed he is loving all the love that is coming his way. He added that the show has changed his and his co-star's life. In the series, Abhishek Banerjee is seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwar Singh.

He then added that he is particularly enjoying the memes where Hathoda Tyagi was compared to the Marvel superhero, the God of Thunder, Thor. He expressed that he is a huge fan of Thor. Talking about the biggest compliment he ever got, it was when his wife refused to watch Paatal Lok. The reason he said this was the best compliment because the show turned out as scary as the makers wanted to make it.

Speaking about his unusual role, Abhishek Banerjee said that he never thought that he would do a role like this. He added that his roles in films have so far been as a quirky and a funny person. The actor said that his next three films are also comedy. He added that he never taught that he would play such a high-octane character so early in life.

Abhishek Banerjee then added that he prepared for the role when he was not in place of the aggression that was in the character. He said that for the role, he needed to feel the pain grief and agony that came with it.

