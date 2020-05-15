Abhishek Banerjee Reveals He Was Doubtful Of Pulling Off His Character In 'Paatal Lok'

Abhishek Banerjee is known for his work in Stree, Bala, Dream Girl and Mirzapur. The actor has how acted as the antagonist for Amazon Prime's latest web series Paatal Lok. Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of Hathoda Tyagi who is a gangster who got his name due to his weapon of choice, a hammer. The actor spoke about his character in the series and the various aspects surrounding it in an interview with a news portal.

Paatal Lok's Abhishek Banerjee talks about his initial reservation

When asked about what caused Abhishek Banerjee to take up the role of Hathoda Tyagi, the actor mentioned that he did not pick it up at all. The actor explained that Sudip Sharma had watched his work in Stree and asked him to audition for the role of Hathoda Tyagi.

Abhishek Banerjee admitted that at the time he was enjoying the success of Stree and was happy in his element. However, playing a dark character like Hathoda Tyagi proved to be challenging for him. Hence, he admitted that he had doubts and was not sure if he would be able to pull off the character in the right spirit. However, the actor managed to do well in his audition and eventually was locked for his role in the series.

On being asked about how Abhishek Banerjee managed to get into the character of Hathoda Tyagi, the actor said that he was eager to find dimensions in the character. He mentioned that he tried to look for real-life characters who remotely resembled Hathoda Tyagi or Vishal. Abhishek mentioned that he had to dig deep into the political scenario to get into the character’s skin and to understand the perceptions of Hathoda Tyagi. Abhishek Banerjee admitted that there came a point when he himself began to act like a crime journalist and dig up information about crimes.

Speaking about his co-stars in the series, Abhishek Banerjee mentioned that 50 per cent of his work was done due to the talented cast which was on set. He added that Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi are both talented actors and have always given their 100 per cent effort on the screen.

Abhishek Banerjee mentioned that it is times like these when one is surrounded by brilliant actors that one does not need to think much. He said that he was just in the moment for his character and between shots. The actor further said that he also felt less pressure on the technical issue and could focus on his craft easily. He ended by saying that when one works with co-stars better than oneself, the set becomes a fun place to work in.

