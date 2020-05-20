Paatal Lok's Abhishek Banerjee Breaks His Silence On A Casting Director Acting Controversy

Abhishek Banerjee was recently seen in the role of Hatoda Tyagi in Amazon Prime Video’s show, Paatal Lok. The show has been garnering praises from all corners, thanks to its gripping plotline and impressive performances from the cast. Even then, a section on social media has been criticising Abhishek Banerjee’s decision to act in the show given that he was initially a casting director. The actor has finally spoken about what he thinks about the same.

Abhishek Banerjee talks about ‘Paatal Lok’ controversy

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Abhishek Banerjee was quizzed about how Paatal Lok has given birth to a new controversy as to whether casting directors should get in front of the camera. He said that this question should actually be asked to a director as to why he chose them for the role. Abhishek Banerjee also mentioned how he worked hard and then auditioned for Hatoda Tyagi for Paatal Lok. Abhishek Banerjee, who has been receiving high praise for his performance in Paatal Lok, also pointed out how it is wrong to be questioned.

He added that when such questions arise, one should ask directors instead of casting directors whether they hired them because they know them personally or whether they care for the craft. He also pointed out how in his previous film, Bala he was also seen in front of the camera and was also the casting director. In that case, one should question Amar Kaushik instead of him, added Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee also pointed out how in Stree he was cast by other casting directors instead.

When quizzed about how casting directors getting access to the industry is giving rise to nepotism, Abhishek Banerjee added that what people need to understand is that these casting directors came from their hometowns years ago. These people have not been born directly in shows like Paatal Lok but struggled their way till there, added Abhishek Banerjee. He also went on to point out how actors first start as assistant directors so that they get work. Abhishek Banerjee further said when that is not counted as nepotism then even his situation is not the same. Banerjee said that everyone who is a part of the industry has the right to do what they want.

