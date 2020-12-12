Actor Shikha Malhotra Suffers Paralysis After Stroke; Gets Admitted

Actor Shikha Malhotra, who has worked in films such as Running Shaadi, Fan, amongst others has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said. The actor's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told PTI that Shikha had gone to her home in Delhi for Diwali and was complaining of ill health since her return. She added, "Last night, around 10.30 PM, her right side of the body started to pain. We first took her to Kokilaben hospital where we were told she had a paralysis stroke. We got her admitted to Cooper Hospital later."

According to the Malhotra's PR manager, the former in her late 20s complained of pain in the right side of her body late on Thursday night. She is now at Juhu's Cooper hospital. Shukla further said that the doctors have done her CT scan and said she would take at least eight-ten days to recover. Ashwani continued the actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago and was off nursing duties post that. "She was working as a voluntary nurse when she got COVID. She got discharged on October 22, but her sugar would constantly below, which is why she wasn't brought back to nursing," he added.

Shikha Malhotra hospitalised

Shikha Malhotra's PR took to her official Instagram and posted a photo of the former from the hospital. The statement read, "And actress Shikha Malhotra, once again in hospital today, a month after winning a fight with Covid. She is admitted to the hospital due to paralysis stroke she suffered on December 10. After being completely unable to talk, this post is shared by her PR." After Shikha Malhotra's Instagram post was up, netizens wished her a speedy recovery.

Malhotra, who was last in the movie, Kaanchli Life in a Slough, alongside Sanjay Mishra, had earlier made headlines for working as a nurse during the pandemic. On October 8, she shared a post and informed fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Shikha, who had voluntarily started serving as a nurse to the COVID patients, informed that she was hospitalised and was also undergoing treatment.

(Inputs from PTI)

