Here Is 'A Veteran's Christmas' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

A Veteran’s Christmas is a Christmas-themed holiday film which is written and directed by Mark Jean. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Grace, a marine, who is driving to Cincinnati when her car suddenly breaks down. She is offered by Joe Peterson, who is a Judge, to stay at his guesthouse until her car is repaired. During the course of the stay, both Grace and Joe fall in love with each other. A hiccup in the love story comes when Grace starts feeling that Joe is still not over his ex, Marnie. The cast of A Veteran’s Christmas is limited but is filled with effective actors. Let us have a look at A Veteran’s Christmas cast.

A Veteran’s Christmas cast

Sean Faris as Joe Peterson

Sean Faris has played one of the lead roles in A Veteran’s Christmas cast. Sean Faris has had a professional career as an actor, model and a producer as well. He has worked in a number of films as well as in television shows and films. Some of them include Pearl Harbor, Undressed, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, An Uncommon Grace and many more in his belt.

Eloise Mumford as Grace Garland

Eloise Mumford has played another lead in the cast of A Veteran’s Christmas. Her character is that of Grace, who is a marine, who falls in love with Joe. Eloise Mumford has worked in popular film projects such as Fifty Shades series and has worked in other television films as well, including Christmas with Holly and Just in time for Christmas.

Amanda Lisman as Katie

Amanda Lisman has played the role of Katie, one of the major A Veteran’s Christmas characters. She was seen in Suits in 2011, as per IMDb. She has also worked in the television series called iZombie.

Miriam McDonald as Marnie

Miriam McDonald has played the role of Marnie, who is the ex of Joe. The actor hails from Canada and has appeared in a number of television films. Some of them include Devil's Diary, Sea Beast, Poison Ivy: The Secret Society, She's Too Young and in some TV shows as well.

