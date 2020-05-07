Karisma Kapoor Shares Post On 'positivity', Fans Say 'This Is So True'

Because of the Coronavirus lockdown extension, many people are feeling demotivated and bored at home. The increasing cases in India have created a panicky situation for citizens. To enlighten the mood of her fans amid quarantine, Karisma Kapoor, on May 7, took to her Instagram to share a post filled with 'positivity'. The picture has an inspiring and motivating quote as part of its caption. Check it out.

Karisma Kapoor shares a post on positivity

On Thursday morning, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media and shared a beautiful quote filled with positivity. The post read, "Just so you know, nobody else has it all figured out either. We are all just making it up as we go along!" Fans in huge numbers flooded the comments section with love. While one fan said, "This is so true", another one wrote, "Thank you for sharing this." Check out Karisma's Instagram post here:

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor reveals difference between her and Kareena Kapoor in terms of parenting

Meanwhile, looks like the Raja Hindustani actor is quite moved by the untimely demise of her uncle Rishi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the entire Kapoor gang on Instagram, recalling fond memories of a family get-together. The caption to post the read, "Family ❤️".

Before that, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor also shared an endearing monochrome photo of herself with father- Randhir Kapoor. And not to miss how Rishi Kapoor is seen standing behind, looking at the duo's moment of love in the frame. Karisma Kapoor's caption for the Bobby actor read, "Always looking over the family. Chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend."

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Shares Family Get-together Portrait As Heartwarming Memory Of Rishi Kapoor

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Govinda, Asks Fans To 'guess The Film'

On April 24, Kapoor shared a stunning throwback picture with her Raja Babu co-star Govinda. Since Karisma and Govinda have done a slew of movies together, she shared one of her pictures with the superstar and asked fans to guess which film it is from. The Mentalhood actor and Govinda are seen posing in Paris, and Karisma's caption read, "dancing around the Eiffel Tower; hopefully, those carefree days will return again very soon. Which film is this pic from?" Fans in huge numbers dropped comments on the photograph saying it is from Karisma and Govinda's movie- Hero No 1. Take a look:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Karisma Kapoor Says 'will Miss Discussing Food With You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.