After The Final Rose: Are Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Still Together? Know All Details

As the Bachelorette Season 16 has ended, fans have been wondering whether Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams are together. In the past, Adams and Clark revealed everything about their previous relationships with each other. Meanwhile, the former lauded the latter for his vulnerability, making them connect instantly. As the Bachelorette Season 16 proceeded, they spent a gala time, sharing laughter. Moreover, Clark had expressed his attraction towards her. So, during the finale of the Bachelorette Season 16, the couple opened up about their feelings. We have mentioned everything about Tayshia and Zac that you must check out right away:

After the final rose: Are Tayshia and Zac still together?

Reality Steve has provided the answer to the query, are Tayshia and Zac still together? He kept updating fans and followers by tweeting before the Bachelorette Season 16 finale took place. Reality Steve revealed that Tayshia and Zac have continued to stay together. Additionally, the duo is engaged and in love. Check out his recent tweet on the micro-blogging platform below:

She picks him, as originally reported, and I’m pretty sure they’re engaged and still together. Whew.



Go to bed Tayshia’s season. You’re drunk. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 22, 2020

However, according to Style Caster, this may not be the scene forever, considering suspicions of Reality Steve regarding their future together. Many sources revealed that everyone around the couple believes that they would not last. But as of now, they are together.

The Bachelorette winner

The Bachelorette Season 16 finale took place on December 22, 2020, Tuesday. So, Tayshia Adams had to choose between Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Ben Smith, after Brendan Morais self-eliminated himself. Meanwhile, Ben Smith came following his elimination in the second-last episode and expressed his love for Tayshia. As he returned, she had to choose between him and Zac Clark, leaving Ivan Hall.

However, during the end of the episode, she chose Zac Clark, who emerged as the winner. Additionally, he was the only contestant at the final rose ceremony. Later on, Tayshia Adams sent Ben Smith home after he met her family. Thinking about the reason for choosing Zac Clark over anyone else, Adams was reportedly more confident about Clark’s feelings towards her. After the final rose ceremony, Zac proposed to her and she accepted the same.

