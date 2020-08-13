'Agents Of SHIELD' Finale Ends The Series On A Positive Note, Fans Call It 'lovely'

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ended its seven-season run with a series finale which has impressed the longtime fans of the series. The MCU-adjacent show followed the Endgame route and threw in the oddball of time travel in the final season. The team was faced with Chronicoms, an alien race aiming to sabotage Earth's time stream to take over the planet, this led to some sequences including time travel when the team set off to pursue the aliens.

The final two-hour series finale was received with warmth amid fans who later took to social media and expressed their views about it. Agents of SHIELD's finale is currently being deemed as 'satisfying, lovely and heartwarming' by fans, with critics also singing praise for the show. Check out fan reactions for Agents fo SHIELD finale below -

Agents of SHIELD finale fans' reactions

I’ve never been so satisfied with the end of a show as I am now #AgentsofSHIELD — Nelly May (@nellbert11) August 13, 2020

And that's #AgentsofSHIELD. Everything turned out well for everyone. I'm glad we got that "little" surprise at the end there. We all wanted that for years. It was a great ending and a great series. — Neo Unknown (@UnknownNeo) August 13, 2020

I’m gonna miss you, #AgentsofSHIELD, but you had a great run. I’m proud of the show you became and the run you refused to end too soon. See you in space! pic.twitter.com/Z5rSHPgkk3 — Joe B.Wan Cannoli (@J_Bologna) August 13, 2020

the agents of shield finale was fantastic but did they really have to mail me onions and force me to chop them during the episode? #AgentsofSHIELD — Matt (@CorporalStapler) August 13, 2020

The finale of Agents of SHIELD was evidently an exciting one for Marvel fans as the characters in the show for the first time referred to the Quantum Realm, which enabled Avengers to do time travel in Endgame. The character of Fitz delivers a talk about the realm, making it concrete that the time travel rules in the show and the films remains the same, tying it much deeper to the MCU canon of films.

The finale was telecasted in a special two-hour run with the final two episodes of the series titled The End is at Hand and What We're Fighting For. The final episode saw the team assembling to overcome the terror of Chronicoms as they aim to erase SHIELD from history, in an alternate timeline. The threat is relatively dealt with early on in the show episode, leaving a big chunk of time for the team to have a virtual reunion a year later.

It is then revealed that Coulson, Mack, Daisy, FitzSimmons, May and Yo-Yo have all embarked on their journey of life. Daisy shares a happy life with Sousa being SHIELD commanders, May is lecturing SHIELD students, whereas Yo-TYo joins a strike team. The episode ends with Agent Coulson cruising away in a flying car named Lola before saying 'cool', it was another moment that fans loved to watch on-screen.

Coulson flying away in a new Lola saying "cool" was the PERFECT ending!! ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ðŸ’žðŸ’ž #AgentsofSHIELD xx pic.twitter.com/b8xF0rfBXP — Siobhan #ArrowverseFangirl ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡¬ (@slinehan1) August 13, 2020

