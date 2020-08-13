YouTuber Jake Paul Slams Rumours As He Breaks Silence On FBI Investigation

YouTube sensation Jake Paul opens up after FBI raid and slams all the rumours that were spreading on the internet. He talked about it a week after the FBI searched his home. Read on to know more about this story:

YouTube star Jake Paul on the FBI search

A week after FBI searched his Calabasas, California-based home, the YouTuber shared his feelings on the same with his fans and followers. The incident took place on August 5, 2020, and led to several speculations on the internet about the same. In a video that has now been deleted, he said that he wants to clarify things and set the record straight. He then went on to say that the entire incident involving the FBI was totally related to the Arizona looting situation.

The 23-year-old then added that it is an investigation. Addressing the rumours, the YouTuber said that there are several rumours out there but it has got nothing to do with him or his character. He also said that people on the internet are coming up with absurd things which are totally not true.

It was being reported that the FBI raided Paul’s place to investigate furthermore about the criminal act allegations surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square, May 2020. In the following month, the star was charged with trespassing charges along with unlawful assembly for a protest which was also declared unlawful. According to authorities, Jake Paul illegally entered a mall and stayed inside it even after it was closed off.

Scottsdale City Attorney’s office has dropped the charges against the star so that the FBI could carry on their investigation. Paul, in the video, said that when he becomes aware that someone around him is into malicious activities, he 'cuts them off his life'. Paul further added that he does not put up with bad things and he does not like to surround himself with bad people. Fans of the YouTuber are supporting him through his tough time and he has expressed his gratitude for the same.

