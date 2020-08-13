Angelina Jolie Urges Teachers To Help Students Recognise Domestic Violence Signs

In an op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie pointed out that children are being exposed to domestic violence under isolation at homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown put in place. In her note, Jolie urged that immediate action is needed to train teachers, who can help children recognize signs of domestic abuse via online classes. Adding to the same, Jolie suggested that the number of house calls should be increased, which can be made by social workers during the pandemic to check on children.

Children can develop PTSD: Jolie

Furthermore, the actor claimed that the harmful exposure to domestic violence shows signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, which can be compared to the stress of soldiers coming back from war. Explaining why teachers and professors can help, Angelina claimed that teachers account for one-fifth of reports of child abuse made in a year in the US.

Angelina Jolie also pointed out that children have already missed schooling, lost opportunities were subjected to mental anguish, and increased exposure to life-changing violence. Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie remarked that it is high time people should elevate children’s needs to the forefront and discuss building a better society.

Angelina also wrote a letter to US Congress

Recently, Jolie addressed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and expressed that more number of parents need to come under SNAP to make sure that kids in the country do not go to bed hungry amid the pandemic. In her letter, Angelina Jolie wrote that many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers have been severely impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Angelina Jolie emphasised that the inclusion of more families under SNAP will help the children of those, who have lost their incomes.

Angelina Jolie on professional front

Angelina garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

