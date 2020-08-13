'Agents Of SHIELD' Stars Discuss FitzSimmons' Happy Ending In The Show

The finale episode of Marvel's longrunning show Agents of SHIELD finally premiered. FitzSimmons was undoubtedly one of the most endearing and beloved couples on the show. However, the two characters never got their happy ending in the previous seasons of Agents of SHIELD, with something always going wrong in their adventurous lives as SHIELD agents.

Iain De Caestecker, who plays Fitz, was missing for the first half of the last season, making fans wonder if his character was dead. However, Iain De Caestecker is finally back to play Fitz in the final three episodes of Agents of SHIELD. In a recent interview, Elizabeth Henstridge (who plays Simmons) and Iain De Caestecker discussed their characters' much deserved happy ending.

Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker discuss FitzSimmons ending in Agents of SHIELD

In the latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, Simmons revealed that before she returned to her original timeline, she and Fitz were living together for several years. In fact, they even had a daughter together, named Alya. After the success of their final mission, the show revealed that FitzSimmons had retired from their life as SHIELD agents.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker discussed their happy ending in Agents of SHIELD. Elizabeth Henstridge stated that Fitz and Simmons had been ripped apart so many times by tragic events, that they had to earn moments of happiness for themselves. Henstridge added that FitzSimmons definitely earned their happy ending in Agents of SHIELD. She also said that while they had their happy ending, they still had their classic "bicker bickering".

Iain De Caestecker also talked about the young actor who played FitzSimmons' daughter, Alya. He commended the actor as she was a young American, but still managed to pull off a British accent. Iain De Caestecker also praised the scene where Elizabeth Henstridge (Simmons) met her daughter Alya.

Even executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen opened up about the ending for FitzSimmons in Agents of SHIELD. The producers claimed that they always wanted the couple to retire and have a happy ending.

[Promo from @iaindecaesteckerbrasil Instagram]

