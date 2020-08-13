Ozzy Osbourne's Biopic Won’t Be ‘squeaky’ Clean Like 'Bohemian Rhapsody', Says Sharon

Sharon Osbourne and singer Ozzy Osbourne promise their biopic will be much more authentic than Bohemian Rhapsody in an interview with Rolling Stone the Osbournes opened up about their forthcoming biopic. The film is reported to concentrate primarily on the relationship between Sharon and Ozzy and will start after the original departure of the musician from Black Sabbath.

Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, whose production company is working on the picture, revealed that they have a writer for the film. He added that they are to go from 1979 to 1996 and also said that he can’t say too much, but the film is active development.

Ozzy went on to reveal that as per him, the film is about his relationship with Sharon. Further added that it is about how they met, fell in love, and how they went on to marry each other. He revealed that she is his other half and also grew up a lot together. Ozzy also said that they recently celebrated 38 years of marriage.

Sharon, on the other hand, offered an authentic look at their lives, while also shading the iconic film about Freddie Mercury entitled Bohemian Rhapsody. She said the movie (Bohemian Rhapsody) introduced Queen's music to a whole generation who had never before heard it. To that, Sharon added that it was phenomenal.

She said that she did not believe it was a great movie. Sharon revealed that the timing of the story, and everything in it, had changed. It was, therefore, like, made 'nice' and that's what made it a 'Hallmark' movie. Sharon said their movie will be much more real. Sharon said they didn't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all that. And are not making it for children because it's an adult film.

Sharon and Ozzy’s relationship

According to reports, Ozzy and Sharon met in the late 1970s while her father was managing Black Sabbath metal pioneers. After Ozzy was fired by the band, saying he was drinking and drugging too much, she took over as her personal manager and persuaded him to join a new band while he was most down on his luck. In 1980, he released his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, and it became a Top 10 hit in the UK. Ozzy married Sharon in 1982 after divorcing his first wife and the couple raised three children, including Jack, while Sharon continued to manage Ozzy 's career.

