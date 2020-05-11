How To Cancel Netflix Subscription Using Computer And Mobile App?

Netflix is one of the most used video streaming services all over the world which offers an excellent selection of movies, TV shows and more original series, documentaries and specials than most of its competitors. The platform offers multiple pricing structures for its services and has millions of users tuning in every day. And while it clearly isn’t fun to cancel your Netflix subscription, it can actually become a necessity for when you are looking to get rid of the monthly expense and save up some money before you decide to subscribe again.

Even for users who are using a free Netflix trial and do not wish to upgrade the service are required to cancel the membership to avoid being billed after the trial period ends. Luckily, cancelling your Netflix subscription is quite an easy process; however, it can be a bit tricky for some users. So, here’s a guide on how you can cancel your Netflix subscription without any hassle.

How to cancel Netflix subscription on computer?

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to end your Netflix membership:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account.

Step 2: Click on the downward-pointing arrow in the top-right corner displaying users, and select the ‘Account’ option from the menu. This will bring account information.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Cancel Membership’ option, under the ‘Membership & Billing’ heading.

Step 4: After you click on ‘Cancel Membership’, you will be directed to another page which will ask you to confirm your decision to cancel your Netflix membership. Tap the ‘Finish Cancellation’ button to complete the cancellation process.

Tip: You will be able to access Netflix until your next billing period comes up, following which you won’t be charged any further.

How to cancel Netflix membership using the Netflix mobile app

Users can also cancel their Netflix subscription using the Netflix mobile app on their Android or iOS devices. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your smartphone and click on the More option.

Step 2: Click on ‘Account’ option.

This will open the cancellation page in a web browser.

Step 3: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Cancel Membership’ button.

When you cancel a Netflix subscription using any device, it will cancel the membership across all devices. You should also note that simply uninstalling the Netflix app from your device won’t cancel a Netflix membership.

Image credits: Unsplash | Thibault Penin