AJ McLean And Cheryl Burke Launch New Podcast Titled "Pretty Messed Up"

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, who were partners on the show 'Dancing With The Stars', will be seen once again on a podcast. The two are coming together for an exclusive podcast titled Pretty Messed Up. The two stars will be heard discussing their lives, their journey on Dancing with the Stars, friends, and so on.

Joining AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke will be Rene Elizondo Jr who will also be part of the podcast with them.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke all set to launch their own podcast

Cheryl Burke spoke to People Magazine about what fans can expect from “Pretty Messed Up”. She said that she feels really good to be someone who she really is. She also further stated that according to her, fans may have seen or heard about some part of her. However, the way she has revealed things about herself, fans will really get to see and know her better through the podcast. She then said that her life is like an open book and what one sees is what one would get. Thus she is quite proud of herself.

AJ McLean also spoke to the media outlet that several things have been said about him in the past in reference to his recovery and sobriety. He added that people have seen his highs and lows throughout his life, however, he feels there is a lot more to discover. AJ compared himself to onion and said that there are layers to him which people do not fully know of. Thus fans are now eager to hear the podcast as soon as it arrives with its first episode.

The podcast Pretty Messed Up will allow fans to get an inside look into the lives of the duo of AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. Thus fans are quite excited for this podcast which will begin soon enough. According to reports by the media outlet, the idea for the new podcast arrived when AJ and Burke met on a Zoom call. Both AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke have been friends for 20 years and thus fans are eager to get an inside view of their lives away from the spotlight.

