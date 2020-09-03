All About Britt Stewart, A New Professional Dancer In 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29

Britt Stewart will be one of the professional dancers in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will feature Britt Stewart as a dance partner of one of the celebrity contestants. However, her partner has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. Britt Stewart has been a part of the Dancing with the Stars cast for a long time, but this is the first season where she will be paired up with one of the celebrity contestants. Here is a brief background about Britt Stewart and her career as a dancer in the popular American reality TV show Dancing with the Stars.

Britt Stewart in Dancing with the Stars Season 29

Also Read | 'Black Panther' Ending Explained: Why Does T'Challa Address The UN?

According to inquisitr.com and the DWTS wiki, Britt Stewart first started her career in Dancing with the Stars in Season 22 of the show. She featured as one of the extra dancers during Jensen Arnold and Tracy Shibata's Disney night event performance. In Season 23 of the show, Britt Stewart was given the opportunity to become a full-time member of Dancing with the Stars' troupe. She was promoted after Jenna Johnson, another troupe member, became a professional dancer paired alongside competing celebrities.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia's Scenes From 'Tenet' Leaked By A Fanpage; Fans Spam The Post With Praises

Britt Stewart is officially the first black woman to become a full-time dancer in Dancing with the Stars' cast. Dancing with the Stars is not the only franchise that Britt Stewart is associated with. Thanks to her amazing dancing skills, Britt Stewart also got a chance to become a part of High School Musical's dancing troupe. Moreover, she has also worked alongside big-name celebrity artists like Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and Janet Jackson. She was also a part of Katy Perry's dance group.

Also Read | 'Fight Club' Ending Explained: Was Tyler Durden A Mere Fabric Of Imagination?

Britt Stewart will now feature as one of the professional dancers in season 29. Her celebrity partner has not yet been revealed by the showrunners. As of now, the celebs confirmed to feature on Dancing with the Stars Season 29 are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will premiere on September 14, 2020.

Also Read | Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4

[Promo from Britt Stewart Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.