'Dancing With The Stars' 2020 Cast And Partners Full List Revealed; Details Inside

Dancing with the stars 2020 cast and partners names and list of celebrity contestants and professional dancers was revealed on Tuesday.

dancing with the stars 2020 cast and partners

Dancing With The Stars has unveiled the list of stars who would be competing on the show in the upcoming season. The show will be premiering its 29th season this autumn on September 14th. The list of professional dancers was revealed earlier in August and it was also revealed that the show would be getting a new host.

Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestants

The official Twitter handle of Good Morning America revealed the list of celebrities who would be participating in the latest season of the show. From Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to Disney Channel star Skai Jackson to Backstreet Boys member A. J. McLean, the show has a celebrity contestant from every field. Here is the list of celebrities who would be competing with each other in the latest season of the show.

  • Anne Heche (actress and director)
  • A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boy)
  • Carole Baskin (featured in Netflix's Tiger King)
  • Charles Oakley (former NBA player)
  • Chrishell Stause (Netflix Selling Sunset star)
  • Jeannie Mai (host of The Real)
  • Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives actor)
  • Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)
  • Justina Machado (One Day at a Time actress)
  • Kaitlyn Bristowe (reality star from The Bachelor/Bachelorette)
  • Nelly (rapper and singer)
  • Nev Schulman (Catfish host and producer)
  • Monica Aldama (Netflix Cheer coach)Vernon Davis (former NFL player)
  • Skai Jackson (Disney channel star)

Dancing with the Stars partners

The list of professional dancers has also been revealed earlier and had left the fans of the show intrigued. Even though the list of celebs is out now, the pairings will be revealed when the show premiers. Check out the list of the contestants.

  • Sharna Burgess
  • Peta Murgatroyd
  • Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Cheryl Burke
  • Keo Motsepe
  • Jenna Johnson
  • Britt Stewart (new pro)
  • Alan Bersten
  • Brandon Armstrong
  • Sasha Farber
  • Daniella Karagach (new pro)
  • Pasha Pashkov
  • Emma Slater
  • Gleb Savchenko
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who will host the show?

 Neither Tom Bergeron nor Erin Andrews, who have been the show hosts for many seasons, shall not be hosting the latest season of the show. This is one of the many changes that the show would be going through this season. The show will be hosted this season by Tyra Banks who is an American television personality, model, producer. She will also be an executive producer on the show. Dancing with the Stars revealed the news on their official Twitter handle. Check out the tweet below.

Image credits: Dancing with the Stars Twitter/ screengrab from promo

 

 

