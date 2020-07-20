Akshay Jakhete From 'Indian Matchmaking' On Netflix: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The OTT streaming platform Netflix has unveiled its new reality series titled Indian Matchmaking which has managed to create quite a buzz amongst the audience. The show revolves around the quest of the Indian singles along with their parents to find a suitable partner for marriage with the aid of matrimony professional Sima Taparia. Talking about the show, Akshay Jakhete was one of the singles was looking for a suitable bride for himself and he also proved to be one of Sima's most difficult clients.

Akshay Jakhete rejects many prospects; wants a wife who is 'just like his mother'

The 25-year-old Akshay makes an appearance in the fifth episode of the show titled, 'Take The Elephant Out Of The Room.' He makes Sima's task considerably tougher as he reveals that he wants his bride to be similar to his mother. When the show progresses, Akshay goes on to reject several prospects based on their pictures alone.

At one point, Sima also wonders if he is ready to get hitched even though his mother is hell-bent to find a suitable bride for his son. Akshay reveals during the show that he is an extremely shy person and is an introvert. He further adds that he shares a very close bond with his mother. Akshay goes on to say that his parents were desperate to see him married once he returned after completing his studies from Boston.

Akshay Jakhete selects Radhika as his bride

The Mumbai-based graduate added that he had even more pressure on him to tie the knot as his older brother tied the knot at the age of 23. The show had Akshay's mother Preeti Jakhate stressing upon the fact that she wants her son to find a suitable bride for himself within a year and also flaunted some jewellery as well as clothes she has finalized for her future daughter-in-law. By the end of Indian Matchmaking, Akshay seemed to have chosen a girl called Radhika for himself and the two also have a Roka ceremony.

Radhika could be seen revealing on the show that Akshay is extremely sweet, generous, and decent. She said that she is blessed to have found him. But according to media reports, the couple's wedding was not aired on the show.

