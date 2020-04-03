Rajinikanth's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Episode Creates History In The Genre

Last month, that is March 2020, superstar Rajinikanth marked his Television debut with Bear Grylls' survival show Into The Wild. The episode was elevated on 12 channels of Discovery in 8 different languages including English. Rajini's fans were eagerly waiting to watch the power-packed episode. And the icing on the cake is that fresh TRP reports claim that the premiere has broken several records.

READ | Rajinikanth To Star In ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, Fans Await 'power-packed Episode'

Interestingly, the episode starring Thalaiva was premiered on March 23, 2020. Reportedly, the cumulative reach of the show's 'Rajinikanth Special' premiere across the network was 12.4 million, which is 86 per cent higher than the previous four weeks. A report surfing online states that the premiere helped the network bag 89 per cent share in the infotainment genre. Reportedly, slot viewership grew five times as compared to the previous four weeks.

READ | Rajinikanth Receives Wishes From 3 Leading Actors On 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

The premiere of the show on the regional entertainment brand DTamil also received a good response. If these reports are something to go by, then Rajinikanth's Into The Wild premiere on Discovery has delivered the highest-rated TV show in the genre this year. It has also become the second-highest rating in the history of the genre.

READ | Rajinikanth On 'Man Vs Wild': Bear Grylls & 'superhero' Meet Tiger In Nail-biting Promo

Details of Into The Wild Rajinikanth episode:

The Robot actor joined hands with Bear Grylls and performed stunts for survival in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. In the show, he also talked about the water crisis in India and the importance of clean water. On the other side, his co-star and friends, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Hassan and R. Madhavan also sent some heartwarming wishes, which were played during the show.

The moment has arrived! Experience the wildest adventure on TV.

Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls and Superstar @Rajinikanth. What are you waiting for? Tune in to Discovery now! #ThalaivaOnDiscovery



Co-powered by: @Pharmeasyapp pic.twitter.com/NacQlRjuNs — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) March 23, 2020

READ | Rajinikanth Memes To Help You Blow Off Some Steam During Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.