Alison Brie Regrets Voicing Diane Nguyen On 'BoJack Horseman' Following Representation Row

Following BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg's apology over the 'racist' portrayal of Diane Nguyen, Hollywood actor Alison Brie has expressed her regret on voicing the much-loved Vietnamese-American character.

Alison Brie took to Instagram to share a long post on Saturday, saying that the BoJack Horseman team "missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully." Referring to her fellow actors Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate, Alison applauded all those who stepped away from their voice-over roles in the last few days amid renewed conversation on representation in Hollywood.

Read More: 'BoJack Horseman' Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg Apologises For 'Racist' Portrayal Of Diane

Take a look at the post here:

Read More: BoJack Horseman - Lessons Bob-Waksberg and Co. Want To Express Through Their Show

Raphael Bob-Waksberg Apologises

Earlier, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, in a recent thread of tweets, admitted to have made unforced 'racist' errors while writing the much-loved character of Diane Nguyen for the popular animated web series.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg said he made a mistake in portraying the Vietnamese-American character as 'fully American' with her race barely playing a factor in her personality. Bob-Waksberg, in a guilt-ridden tweet, said that it was "a very ignorant way to talk about a WOC [Woman of Colour], real or fictional".

Read More: BoJack Horseman - Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

In season 5 of the show, Diane takes a trip to Vietnam and the episode spurred more conversation around the casting, Raphael Bob-Waksberg confessed. The BoJack Horseman creator, in hindsight, said in a tweet that he should have roped in Vietnamese actor and writer for the show or changed the character to match with Alison Brie who voiced Diane Nguyen.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, while explaining his lapse in judgment, said that he wanted to move the character away from stereotypes such that Diane Nguyen wasn't solely defined by her Vietnamese-American heritage but admitted that he went too far away in the other direction, completely overlooking the race profile.

Read More:'The Simpsons' To Stop Casting White Actors To Voice Characters Of Colour Amid BLM Outrage

Kristen Bell steps back from 'Central Park'

In a recent statement, Hollywood actor Kristen Bell announced that she will no longer voice the character of Molly in the Apple TV+ show Central Park. As Molly is of mixed-race, Kristen Bell said she feels the need to step back from the show because the character should be voiced by a black or mixed-race voice actor.

The actor felt that it was time she accepted her "acts of complicity" and added that voicing Molly in Central Park showed a lack of awareness about her "pervasive privilege".

Central Park's creative team also apologised for casting a white actor for a diverse character. The makers stated that the show already includes people of colour and added that they still want to do better. Central Park makers said that they were now committed to creating opportunities for people of colour and balance the scale to representation. Kristen Bell will still be a part of the show but in a new role.

(Image Credits: Instagram/@alisonbrie)

Read More: Kristen Bell To No Longer Voice Molly In 'Central Park', Mentions Her 'Acts Of Complicity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.