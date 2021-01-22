All About My Hero Academia Chapter 298 Spoilers And Leaks From The Popular Manga Series

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga and TV show, penned and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. Netflix's popular anime series My Hero Academia will soon gear up to release Chapter 298 of the popular manga series. The superhero manga series has also been dubbed in English for its non-Japanese viewers. The comic My Hero Academia has been a part of the Manga and anime community for the last six years. The Manga series revolves around The Hero Academy where a hero learns how to use his/her powers. Fans of the show are now awaiting for the My hero academia 298 leaks. Read on for more My hero academia 298 spoilers.

My hero academia 298 spoilers and leaks

Chapter 298 of the manga series is named Crumbling Sound. The episode starts with a flashback of the heroes as they raid the Jakku hospital. Redestro is then shown in a gigantic form battling against the heroes and the Public Safety Commission. Meanwhile, at the Tartarus Prison break, AFO is given as an in-charge to control Tomura’s body. The next panel shows that Bakugo is injured in the war, later he is shown in the hospital along with Sato, Mineta, Sero and Hagakure. Then at the hospital, it is shown that Natsuo and Fuyumi are interrogated by some angry reporters. On the other hand, Todoroki is analysing to what happened about Dabi's fire, however his throat is injured so he is unable to speak. Then Bakugo is shown walking towards Deku's room, at the last, the chapter ends with Deku lying on the bed unconsciously with All Might beside him.

My hero academia 298 release date

My Hero Academia chapter 298 is all set to release on Sunday, January 24th, 2021. According to the usual timings, Chapter 298 is expected to release at midnight JST. Here are the timings of when Chapter 298 is expected to release according to the different timezones.

Pacific Time: 9 AM on January 24th

Central Time: 11 AM on January 24th

Eastern Time: Noon on January 24th

British Time: 5 PM on January 24th

Indian Time: 8:30 pm on January 23rd

