'All American' Season 3: What Happened Between Spencer And Olivia In Vegas?

All American is a sports drama with a romantic angle as a pivotal part of the narrative. We saw how Spencer spent most of Season 1 dating Layla while Olivia was with Asher. But that didn't stop fans from shipping Spencer and Olivia thanks to their rocking chemistry. In season 2, both Spencer and Olivia face problems in their respective relationships, one leading to a breakup and the other hanging by a thread. Will Spencer and Olivia get together in Season 3?

Also Read - All-American Safety Talanoa Hufanga Leaves USC For NFL Draft

What happened between Spencer and Olivia in Vegas? Do Spencer and Olivia get together?

"Are you just not going to talk about what happened this summer?" asks Spencer as Olivia moves away from the hug they share.

Ever since then, fans have been pacing day and night wondering what happened between the two in Vegas.

Ever since the summer break ended, Olivia and Spencer are unable to meet each other's eyes. Throughout the first episode, they are seen avoiding talking to each other in person. In the last scene where the two share a hug, Olivia's look at the end was enough to hint that something has definitely happened that she's not ready to talk about yet.

Here are some hilarious fan reactions to keep you sane until the new episode premiers where the truth will hopefully be revealed.

Spencer & Olivia better be together this season or we fighting. 🗣 #AllAmerican

pic.twitter.com/zmqAhZsZQh — Edna Leroy (@EdnaLeroy) January 19, 2021

now what happened in vegas with layla and spencer #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/SS0PppEzZU — Simi💮| (@maggiesxrose) January 19, 2021

One user wrote, "So Asher cheated on Layla with Olivia and Layla cheated on Asher with Spencer and now Olivia has cheated on Asher with Spencer and apparently, Asher cheated on Olivia with the new girl Vanessa... this is messy as hell."

Also Read - If You Loved All American Season 3, Here Are Some Sports Drama Series & Films To Watch

What to expect in All American Season 3?

Many shocking incidents paved their way into the tumultuous season 2. Spencer's father Corey dies of cancer, he decides to quit football and eventually gets shot. Meanwhile, Coach Baker's daughter Olivia slips back into her addiction. Ultimately, Spencer makes the tough decision of choosing to stay back in Crenshaw over moving to Beverly Hills.

We're expecting more moments of romance and friendship in Season 3. As Spencer is still injured, fans are eager to know how he'll get back on the field.

All American Season 3 premiered its first episode on January 18, 2021, on The CW. Though there has been no confirmation yet on the episode count, going by the previous seasons, this season should also include around 16 episodes or so. As for Netflix users, you will have to wait a tad bit longer until all the episodes are out on The CW.

Also Read - Netflix Movies And Web-series Which Are Releasing In The Month Of January, See List Here

Also Read - Jon Arnett, Star College And NFL Running Back, Dies At 85

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.