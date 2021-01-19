If You Loved All American Season 3, Here Are Some Sports Drama Series & Films To Watch

All American Season 3 is an American sports drama. The series is created by April Blair and the season has started since October 10, 2018. The plot is inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger. The lead role of the same is thus portrayed by Daniel Ezra. All American Season 3 cast includes Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Taye Diggs, and Chelsea Tavares. If you loved All American Season 3, here's are some sports drama shows like All American Season 3 that you can binge-watch.

Movies and Shows like All American Season 3

Selection Day

Selection Day is a Netflix series which showcases the story of teen brothers and is based on the backdrop of cricket. The series goes through the fight that the brothers have to face to build their own identities. Even though the story is different from that of the American location of Beverly Hills, but the struggles faced by the brothers is something that the viewer would resonate with if they loved the All American series.

Last Chance U

The docuseries Last Chance U is a story about college football teams. The emotional docuseries would take you through the real-life of the players who invest their whole life into the game. The backdrop of this Netflix series is football.

Amateur

Amateur is a Netflix movie that showcases the story of a basketball player. The story of the gifted basket player is similar to the plot of All American. Amateur showcases the story of a 14-year-old who struggles to fit in when he is recruited into an elite prep school.

Cheer

The Netflix docuseries Cheer takes the user on a roller coaster ride inside the life of cheerleaders. It showcases how these hardworking athletes don't get as much respect and attention as they should. The docuseries puts a spotlight on Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team as they work their way through to win the National Cheerleading Championship.

Spinning Out

Series like All American Season 3 also includes the story of the hardworking figure skaters. The dark drama is also available on Netflix and showcases how these figure skaters work towards their goal to an Olympic win. However, the dark drama series tells the fictional story of how the athletes try to achieve their goals by hook or crook.

Undefeated

Undefeated is a documentary about an inner-city football team. The emotional story takes the viewers to the schools' first playoff game. The whole documentary is made in a way that it would keep you at the edge of your seats at all times. Check out the trailer.

