Netflix Movies And Web-series Which Are Releasing In The Month Of January, See List Here

While most of the world is still fighting the pandemic, people are staying home in order to reduce the risk of infection. The home quarantine has made most of us dependant on streaming websites for our daily dose of entertainment and not just web-series, but a lot of mainstream films have also decided to ditch the silver screen and release on streaming sites, to cater to a larger audience. A lot of viewers are always wondering about what to binge-watch next, so here is a list of what's coming to Netflix in January.

Shows and movies on Netflix in January

January 15, 2021

Outside the Wire

Disenchantment: Part 3

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Angels & Demons

Dawson's Creek - Season 1-6

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Da Vinci Code

January 16, 2021

The Water Horse: Legend Of The Deep

Monster House

Godzilla

Hostel part 3

January 20, 2021

Sightless

January 21, 2021

Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 1

January 22, 2021

The White Tiger

January 24, 2021

Call Me By Your Name

January 26, 2021

Snowpiercer: Season 2, Episode 1

January 28, 2021

Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 2

January 29, 2021

The Dig

Finding Ohana

Netflix India took to their official Instagram page to share the January list with their followers. Their caption read, "Tarikh pe tarikh, new arrivals pe new arrivals. Here's what the rest of the month has in store for you." Their January movie and web-series list garnered more than 30k likes with people bombarding the comments section and writing about the film or series they are most eagerly waiting for. While the LGBTQ drama film, starring popular French actor Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name has been the most mentioned in the comments and is a fan favorite, a lot of people are also excited about Dawson's Creek and Riverdale. A few comments also asked about popular Netflix shows like Sex education season 3 and the next season of Emily in Paris. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao fans were delighted to see The White Tiger on the list. You can see a few comments here.

Image Credits: netflix__love Instagram account

