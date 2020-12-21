All 'Downton Abbey' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

Downton Abbey is a popular British series that first aired on ITV on September 26, 2010. The show was set in the early 20s and was created and co-written by the talented Julain Fellowes. The show continued for six seasons and it last aired on 2015. After this, the movie of the same name was released in 2019. The TV series is based in the Yorkshire country estate called Downton Abbey which spans the era from 1912 to 1926. It depicts the life of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants during the post-Edwardian era. People are interested to know "What season of Downton Abbey features Christmas special?" Read on for a detailed list of Downton Abbey Christmas episodes.

All 'Downton Abbey' Christmas episodes list

Here are all the Downton Abbey Christmas episodes, written in the order of their Seasons. All of the Downton Abbey seasons had a Christmas special episode except the first season. See best Christmas episodes of Downton Abbey.

The Season 2 Christmas Special: “Christmas at Downton Abbey”

The Season 3 Christmas Special: “A Journey to the Highlands”

The Season 4 Christmas Special: “The London Scene”

The Season 5 Christmas Special: “A Moorland Holiday”

The Season 6 Christmas Special: “The Finale”

Downton Abbey episodes are a total 52 in number, that includes the episodes across the six seasons of the show. It also mixes the nuances from the great events occurring during that time and how the lives of the aristocratic and other families were affected. In the first series, the sinking of the Titanic is the key event taking place, post then the outbreak of the 1st world war, then the Spanish influenza pandemic and also the Marconi scandal in the 2nd season. The 3rd series of the show depicted the Irish War of Independence and the Teapot Dome scandal in the fourth series. The British general election of 1923 and the Beer Hall Putsch was showcased in the fifth series. Whereas in the sixth and final series showcased the rise of the working class during the interwar period which hinted at the end of the British aristocracy.

