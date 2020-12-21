Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Beau Dalton Gomez; Flaunts Her Diamond Ring

American singer-actor Ariana Grande got engaged to her beau Dalton Gomez on December 20. Sharing the pictures of the same on Sunday with her 210 million Instagram followers, Ariana wrote a short caption, which read, "forever n then some". Interestingly, one of the pictures of her slideshow gave a detailed look at her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, in a couple of pictures, Ariana can be seen lying with Dalton while the latter wrapped the singer in his arms. Scroll down to take a look at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's engagement pictures.

Ariana Grande gets engaged

Within a few hours, the announcement post managed to bag more than 11M double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many of her friends, fans and family members took to the comments section and flooded it with congratulatory messages.

Ariana's brother Frankie Jonas commented, "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! yay! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! Happy Engagement!", while Hailey Baldwin commented, "Yayyyyyy!!!!," with several lovestruck emoticons.

On the other hand, Demi Lovato's comment read, "this ring is everything!!!! I love you," and Kim Kardashian added, "Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you". Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown also wrote, "oh my godddd... love u!! you deserve eternal happiness," while Grande's manager Scooter Braun asserted, "congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man." On the other hand, Joan too commented on her daughter's IG post, writing, "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!!".

Who is Ariana Grande engaged to?

Ariana Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez, who isn't a part of the entertainment industry. Gomez is a successful real estate agent. Reportedly, he works as a buyer's agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate company in Los Angeles. As per a report of People, the couple started dating earlier this year in January and during the nationwide-lockdown, they were in isolation together at the 27-year-old singer's Los Angeles home.

