How Many Episodes And Seasons Are There In The Popular Sitcom 'Friends'?

Friends is one of the most popular names in the history of television series. Created by David Crane and Martha Kauffman, the show first aired in the year 1994 and lasted for 10 seasons. While the show may have wrapped up in 2004, ardent fans of the show still love to watch it time and again and on popular demand, there will be a Friends reunion in 2021 as well. The 10 seasons of the show had a lot of episodes taking the viewers through the life of 6 friends. Read on to know more about the friends episodes.

How many episodes are there in Friends?

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the lead, the show remains a fan favourite even 26 years later after it first premiered. There are a total of 10 Friends seasons which consist of 236 episodes. Each season of the sitcom had about 22-25 episodes taking the audience through the lives of six friends in their 20s and late 30s living in New York City. While there were many recurring characters, the most prominent ones remain Maggie Wheeler as Janice and Paul Rudd as Mike.

While the Friends episodes are all hilarious and assure a good laugh, Friends Thanksgiving episodes are the most memorable. While almost every season had a Thanksgiving episode, season 2 is the only one that doesn't have an episode dedicated to the occasion. Some of the most talked-about Thanksgiving scenes include the one where Monica puts a turkey on her head, the one where the group plays football in order to win the Geller cup and the Thanksgiving episode that shows the characters' flashback. Friends Christmas episodes are equally fun to watch whether it be the one with Chandler dressing up as Santa Claus, Ross as the Holiday Armadillo and Joey as Superman or the one with the famous Geller dance routine, the episodes have all become iconic.

Friends plot

The show primarily revolves around six friends Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross who are in their 20s. As the show progresses, the characters can be seen dealing with different aspects of their lives like love, career and family, mostly in a humorous way. All the 10 Friends seasons showed the ups and downs the characters went through, but stuck together throughout. The show ended after a 10 year successful run with all it's characters well settled in life.

Image Credits: reginasleftphalange instagram account

