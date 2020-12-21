Where Was 'Billy Elliot' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Dance Drama Movie

Released in 2000, Billy Elliot is a dance drama movie about a working-class boy who discovers his love for Ballet despite knowing about the negative stereotypes of being a male ballet dancer. The plot has been adapted by a play named Dancer by Lee Hall.

The popular cast of the movie includes Jamie Bell, Adam Cooper, Jean Heywood, Julie Walters, Gary Lewis, Stuart Wells, Jamie Draven and many more. There have been several Billy Elliot shooting locations majorly in England such as London, County Durham, Northumberland, etc. Let’s take a look at where was Billy Elliot filmed.

Where was Billy Elliot filmed?

Easington Colliery

The fictitious town of Everington in the movie was actually the Easington Colliery that replicated the actual Easington that was closed in 1993. Billy’s house, 5 Alnwick street was in fact 5 Andrew Street. The street has now been destroyed and has a green carpet. According to an article by Movie-Locations.com, Billy’s brother, Tony’s chase and arrest by the police was filmed on Anthony Street in the Easington Colliery. A few scenes were also filmed at Embleton Street and the Dawdon Miners’ Welfare Hall situated at Mount Stewart Street. It is the same hall where Billy’s father announces how he had passed the audition.

Northumberland

As the mine at Easington Colliery was closed, a few scenes had to be filmed at the Ellington and Lynemouth Mine situated in Northumberland.

County Durham

The bridge that Billy and Mrs Wilkinson cross is the Tees Transporter Bridge which is England’s only working transporter bridge that has a capacity to carry up to 200 people to Port Clarence in just 90 seconds.

London

The Royal Ballet School to which Billy goes for his audition is situated in West London. The interior part of the youth centre where Billy practices is actually the Hanwell Community Centre in London.

Billy Elliot review

Billy Elliot showcased the most beautiful story of a boy’s dream to become a ballet dancer despite his father’s resistance and the stereotypes of being a male dancer. As the story has an ample amount of emotion altogether, it also involves some spectacular dance sequences. Even the audiences have liked the movie and have reviewed it positively.

