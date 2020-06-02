Anushka Sharma Glows In Sun-kissed Pic; Says 'I Know All Sunlight Spots Of My Home'

Anushka Sharma, in the wee hours of the day, shared an adorable sun-kissed picture of herself. She also made a fun revelation through her caption and said, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." As seen in the picture shared, Anushka looks pretty and glowing in a simple black tee at home.

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Anushka Sharma's Instagram post. Actors, Mouni Roy and Ruhani Sharma dropped endearing comments on her photo. Whereas, Anaita Adajania said, "#ifounfmysunshine. Spread the â¤ï¸." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Hahahah.. same!!!". Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram post here.

Also Read | Virat Kohli calls wife Anushka Sharma 'fearless', says 'our wavelengths match'

Earlier, Anusha Sharma also raised her voice against animals caged in the zoo. She shared a slew of animals' photos and wrote, "Not even a hundred days of lockdown and all of us are complaining about feeling anxious, depressed, or simply unwell.

We speak about our desires to roam free because we feel caged. Remember your current state the next time you visit a zoo, a circus or any other established that keeps animals caged."

Sharma further said, "We are all guilty of visiting these places, but somewhere down the line this has to stop. They weren't born for your entertainment. They have a life, just like you. Keeping a life caged for your entertainment is too unfair.

Every voice matters. They feel the anxiety too. They feel the same trauma you feel when you're caged, that added with a thousand people irritating them by invading their private space. Make a choice. It counts."

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif asked Anushka Sharma to forward her name to Virat Kohli for World Cup selection

The Zero actor recently shared a childhood picture of herself where she is exuding oodles of cuteness. The picture has baby Anushka Sharma nestled in the lap of presumably her brother, Karnesh Sharma. It is Anushka Sharma's smile which is stealing the show in the picture. In the pic, Anushka's brother holds her tightly on his lap.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor posts hilarious video for cricket lovers, asks Virat Kohli if he can relate

Anushka opens up on Paatal Lok

Meanwhile, the NH10 actor, in a recent interview with a publication, said that the concept of humans failing humanity at large for their own personal gains and power attracted her towards the gripping web series, Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma also talked about how Paatal Lok delves into the aspect of people oppressing one another and how shockingly okay and acceptable it is in society. The actor was also all praises for Paatal Lok's writer Sudip Sharma's work too.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma spots a 'dinosaur' loose in her house, Virat Kohli is his hilarious best; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.