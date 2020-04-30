'Rishi Kapoor Has Left Behind A Void That Will Be Felt Forever': Jeetendra & Shobha Kapoor

Bollywood incurred yet another loss as, after Irrfan Khan's untimely death, actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. Kapoor was battling leukaemia for two years and not so long returned to India from the US after being treated there. However, the actor breathed his last in Mumbai after being admitted to HN Reliance Hospital yesterday. Earlier this morning, Rishi Kapoor's family also shared an official statement about his demise that read:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor express grief

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his wife Shobha Kapoor mourned Rishi Kapoor's demise. Jeetendra was one of the closest friends of Rishi Kapoor from the industry. Jeetendra along with Rakesh Roshan and Randhir Kapoor had also welcomed Rishi after he returned from New York. Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, in their statement, expressed that Rishi Kapoor's death has left behind a void that will be felt forever. Read their full statement here:

"The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family."

On his father's behalf, Tusshar Kapoor also tweeted a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle, read below:

On behalf of my father, Mr Jeetendra Kapoor! pic.twitter.com/N10ubcCoV0 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 30, 2020

