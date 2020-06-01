Hindustani Bhau Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Files A Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor; Read On

Hindustani Bhau who was seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 took to his social media account to share a video wherein he revealed that he just filed a police complaint at the Khar Police Station against TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor. The video has Hindustani Bhau standing outside the police station as he makes this revelation.

Hindustani Bhau accuses Ekta Kapoor of humiliating the Army Jawans through one of her web series in his police complaint

Hindustani Bhau goes on to say that he has filed the complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother as they have disrespected the Army Jawans in one of their series. Hindustani Bhau also reveals that the Alt Balaji series namely, XXX Season 2 shows a wife of an army officer having an illicit affair with her lover while her husband goes to war. However, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant reveals that the most infuriating part of the show is that the makers have shown that the wife of the army officer makes her lover wear her husband's army uniform during their intimate moments.

Hindustani Bhau goes on to say that showing such content is humiliating to the sacrifice of the Army Jawans. He goes on to say that this is the reason why he has filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor as well as her mother and he ends his video by saying, 'Wait for what happens next'.Take a look at Hindustani Bhau's Instagram video wherein the Bigg Boss 13 contestant speaks about his police complaint against Ekta Kapoor.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also deleted his Tik Tok account recently

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also received adequate support from his fans on the comments section who also lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for producing such content. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant had also deleted his TikTok account recently and it was assumed that it was to express solidarity with CarryMinati after the entire 'Youtube vs Tik Tok' fiasco. When quipped about it in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Hindustani Bhau clarified that his decision was not related to CarryMinati. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant called Tik Tok a disease and another 'virus' from China so he revealed to have relieved the app from himself by 'killing it'.

