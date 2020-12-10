Amelia Minto Bio Piece: All About The Young Actor Who Plays Cindy Lou Who In 'The Grinch'

Amelia Minto portrays the adorable character of Cindy Lou Who in NBC’s Dr Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. The 10 years old, who appeared as the young Cosette last year in the critically acclaimed tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Miserables that was held in the United Kingdom, is all set to make her feature movie debut as the young character of Wendy for the upcoming movie, The Lost Girls, expected to release in 2021. The movie also cast Vanessa Redgrave and Julian Ovenden as the lead character alongside young Amelia Minto. Read further ahead to know all about Amelia Minto.

Amelia Minto bio piece

Amelia Minto turned 10 years old in December 2020. The young actor is from the United Kingdom and her nationality is English. The little Amelia Minto does not belong to the acting industry and is relatively new to the world of entertainment, her parents and extended family have kept all the details about her personal life, background, and upbringing out of the spotlight. The artist is not active on any of the social media handles like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as of now. This is the reason why fans get a sneak-peak of Amelia Minto very rarely in real life.

Even though the actor is not herself active on social media, her public relations and management company have often praised her on the internet for her quick success. Recently, the Stagebox took to their official Facebook handle to announce that Amelia Minto had gotten cast to play the lead character in a “huge new musical movie”. They also wished her a brighter future and hoped for her to do some more great and notable work on-screen.

While having a candid conversation with FabTV, Amelia Minto opened up about her experience working for The Grinch. She said that she had a lot of fun working in a theatre-like atmosphere. It was almost like being on-stage but in reality, it was all being shot on camera. Amelia Minto called her experience “cool” in general. Talking about the movie, she said that the movie is very heart-warming as it is a love story.

