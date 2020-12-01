On Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ 2nd Anniversary, Here's A Relook At Their Wedding Album

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot with each other on December 1, 2018. Today, as the dreamy couple completes two years of togetherness and celebrates their second wedding anniversary, here’s a relook at their wedding album. Read further to check out amazing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ photos from the time they got married.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations started off with the Mehendi ceremony. For this event, the actor was seen wearing an anarkali that has very bright colours, best suited for a mehendi ceremony. Nick Jonas wore a simple off-white kurta and had his sunglasses on. According to reports from Vouge, “the theme for the event was an ode to the host city, Jodhpur, and had a sea of blue, yellow and white palette running across the poolside” as revealed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who had crafted the outfits of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

After the Mehendi was the vibrant Haldi ceremony. For this function, PeeCee decided to wear a white colour anarkali that had a beautiful red colour floral designed embroidered at the borders. The day-time occasion dress was made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Priyanka accessorised her outfit with heavy gold matching jewellery by Golecha Jewels. Nick Jonas complemented his “to-be-wife” in a very modest and simple white colour kurta with a thin red border.

Then came the sangeet night. According to reports from Vouge, the Chopra family had decided to depict “mimi didi” and Nick’s love story through their performance, in complete Bollywood style. This sangeet ceremony witnessed great performances by the groom, the Chopra mother-daughter duo, Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner’s dance performance, who were all looking amazing. Ditching the predictable lehengas, Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful metallic sequinned sari with a strappy blouse by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Nick Jonas was seen wearing a blue bandhgala by the same designers.

After these great functions came the Big Day, December 1, 2018, when the couple got married to each other. Respecting Priyanka Chopra’s Hindu roots, the two first got married by taking conventional 'saat pheras'. For this, Priyanka Chopra chose to wear a red colour Sabyasachi lehenga.

According to reports from Vouge, the creation of this red lehenga took 110 embroiderers from Kolkata and a total of 3,720 hours of work. Nick Jonas wore a golden colour, hand-woven silk sherwani with a chikankari dupatta and a chanderi safa.

Also, keeping Nick Jonas’ background in mind, the two then wed each other in a Christian ceremony that was officiated by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas. Priyanka Chopra’s outfit for the white-wedding was designed by Ralph Lauren. Priyanka's bridal gown was not just about the fanfare but it also had a number of sentimental tributes. In fact, a piece of the lace from the dress that Nick Jonas' mother wore at her own wedding was also sewn into the pattern. Nick Jonas was completely suited-up for this ceremony.

