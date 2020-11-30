'If I Only Had Christmas' Cast Has Candace Bure, Hans Warren And Others In Lead; Details

If I Only Had Christmas is a romantic comedy-drama television movie, that premiered on November 29, 2020, on Hallmark. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a very cheerful publicist who teams up with a cynical VP and his electric team to help a charity that is in need. Here is all about the cast of If I Only Had Christmas that fans would love to know about. Read further ahead to know more about If I Only Had Christmas cast and If I Only Had Christmas characters.

If I Only Had Christmas cast

Candace Cameron Bure as Darcy

Candace Cameron Bure is a very well-known American actor, producer, author, and also a talk-show panellist. She is the sister of the American actor Kirk Cameron, who is best known for her performance in the American sitcom, Growing pain. She is cast to play the lead character of Darcy in If I Only Had Christmas.

Hans Warren Christie as Glenn

Hans Warren Christie, best known as Warren Christie, is a North-Irish born Canadian television and movie actor. He is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Ray Cataldo on the ABC drama, October Road. He is cast to play the lead character of Glenn in If I Only Had Christmas.

Christopher Gauthier as Bryan

Christopher Gauthier, best known as Chris Gauthier, is an English born Canadian actor. He is best known for his hard work in the making of the very popular video game, Need for Speed: Carbon. He is cast to play the character of Bryan in If I Only Had Christmas.

Brenda Crichlow as Winona

Brenda Crichlow, born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a very well-known actor in the American movie industry. She is best known for her works in movies like Fantastic Four, Firewall, Elf, and many more. She is also the founder of the Crichlow Actors’ Studio in Vancouver that has been operating since 2000. She is cast to play the character of Winona in If I Only Had Christmas.

Serge Houde as Henry

Serge Houde is a Canadian movie and television actor. He is best known for his character in Jon Cassar’s Emmy nominated mini-series, The Kennedys, playing the character of the notorious Chicago mafia boss Sam Giancana. He is cast to play the character of Henry in If I Only Had Christmas.

If I Only Had Christmas trailer

