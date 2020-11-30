Maheep Kapoor's Bio Piece: Everything Fans Would Want To Know About The FLBW Star

Maheep Kapoor has currently been making the headlines as she is playing one of the lead characters on Netflix’s latest release, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Maheep Kapoor has always been known as one of the biggest Bollywood star wives but is a brand in herself today. Read further ahead to know all about Maheep Kapoor and her life that her fans would love to know.

Maheep Kapoor’s bio piece

38-year-old Maheeo Kapoor is the wife of Indian movie actor and producer, Sanjay Kapoor. She is mother to Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor and is the sister-in-law of Bollywood’s most “jhakaas” actor Anil Kapoor and the Hindi moviemaker Bonny Kapoor. She is the aunt to Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and movie producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor's husband and actor, Sanjay Kapoor is often spotted praising and encouraging her wife at many media events. According to reports from DreShare, Maheep Kapoor's net worth as of 2019 stands at ₹55 crores.

According to reports from The Indian Express, before becoming a “star wife” Maheep Kapoor herself had acting aspirations. In fact, Maheep Kapoor even has a short movie to her credit, titled Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai (1994). The media personality was supposed to make her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie Shivam, opposite Raaj Kumar’s son Panini Raajkumar, over two decades ago. The project didn’t go as planned and Maheep Kapoor never got a chance to showcase her talent on the big screen. After Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot in 1997, the Kapoor daughter-in-law gave all of her time to her husband and children’s well-being.

With Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives coming through her way, Maheep Kapoor finally has a chance to shine on-screen and do what she has always aspired to do. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, and Bhavna Pandey. The series revolves around the lives of these “star wives” as it shows that these four ladies are more than being just the wives of successful Bollywood actors and have dreams and talents of their own too.

