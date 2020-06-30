Documentary 'An Open Secret' Exposes Director Bryan Singer Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

Many people came forward about sexual abuse when the #MeToo movement took the Hollywood film industry by storm. Many claimed that the sexual exploitation at the hands of men in powerful position in Hollywood have been a recurring phenomenon. Amongst those mentioned in the #MeToo movement, director Harvey Weinstein was put behind bars recently. Actor Kevin Spacey too was accused of using his power to sexually exploit men.

Amongst others, there was a mention of Hollywood director Bryan Singer who allegedly exploited minor boys. In a YouTube video that has been shared recently, the YouTube channel Bugünkü Haberler claims that a documentary title An Open Secret was made to expose men in powerful positions who exploited their power. Amongst those mentioned, director Bryan Singer is also called out for sexually harassing minor boys.

An Open Secret exposes director Bryan Singer

The video disclosed what the documentary revolves around, saying that, “An Open Secret interviews five former child actors who faced sexual abuse. The bulk of the documentary outlines the operations of Marc Collins-Rector who co-owned & operated Digital Entertainment Network (DEN) and was also convicted of child sexual abuse. DEN executives were discovered to have thrown multiple wild parties featuring drugs, booze, and underage boys at Collins-Rector’s Encino estate.” It also states that “some young actors made the claim that Bryan Singer was present at these DEN parties.”

Bryan Singer has been hit with sexual abuse allegations time and again. It has been stated in the video, “Bryan Singer in An Open Secret, was accused by actor, Michal Egan of sexual abuse when he was a minor. A lawsuit against Singer concerning the accusation was withdrawn during the production of An Open Secret and therefore the documentary never went into the details of Bryan Singer’s case. Singer has been hit with sexual misconduct allegations since 1997 when a fourteen-year-old extra claimed that Singer made him and several other boys film a nude shower scene for the film Apt Pupil.”

The video also states, “Along with Egan’s 2014 lawsuit against Singer for sexual abuse, another lawsuit in the same year cited claims of sexual violence against Singer & producer Gary Goddard. The lawsuit was dropped two months later by the accuser. In 2017, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman accused Singer of raping him when he was seventeen in 2003. Sanchez-Guzman later received a settlement of $150,000.”

Bryan Singer in January 2019 was accused by four men in an article published in a news daily. The article claimed that the four men stated that they were abused by Bryan Singer when they were minors. However, Bryan Singer rubbished the accusations and claimed that the journalist who wrote the article is homophobic. Most recently, comedian and rapper Elijah Daniel on twitter mentioned that Bryan Singer has been running a ''sex ring'' for about two decades. He also provided screenshots of the messages that he exchanged with Bryan Singer’s ‘recruiters’ on Twitter.

