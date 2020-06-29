Elijah Daniel Accuses Bryan Singer Of Sexually Abusing Underage Influencers

In January of 2019, Alex French and Maximillian Potter published an investigative report in The Atlantic on 54-year-old director Bryan Singer that showed the world why he used to love pool parties and underage boys. This led to his films being put to a halt. But now YouTuber and influencer Elijah Daniel has taken to his Twitter and is alleging that Bryan Singer is still doing the same old things as he is forced into semi-retirement.

Elijah Daniel accuses Bryan Singer

It was reported that Bryan Singer has been accused numerous times by many different men. It was also reported that the men made allegations and shared stories of sexual misconduct and rape. It was reported that he was last charged for the rape case in 2017 and it was settled a year ago. Before this Singer was also sued in 1997, and two times in 2014, for similar reasons. Elijah has now alleged that Bryan Singer has started targeting social media influencers 'to do his dirty work'.

Elijah Daniel took to his Twitter and shared screenshots of Bryan Singer and his friends trying to recruit him. Elijah expressed that Bryan and his friends got in touch with him back in 2017 and offered him vague promises of acting work in film. He then accused Bryan's friends had posed as YouTubers to recruit young male influencers.

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Elijah then went on to say that is how he was recruited. He also expressed that he was asked to join them many times and was also asked to bring friends with him. He also expressed that some conversations go as far back as 2015 when Elijah was just 20. Take a look at the series of tweets shared by Elijah Daniel here.

Elijah Daniel also retweeted a petition which is circulating on Change.org that urges the FBI to look into the allegations against Bryan Singer. Only time will tell what actions will be taken against the accused and whether on not the allegations are true. Byan Singer is yet to respond to Elijah's Twitter thread and the allegations made against him.

